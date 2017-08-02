2 August 2017



Children's yoga with yoga trainer and pedagogue Emina Damnjanovic at Vienna Prater At two upcoming dates (7 - 11 August, 28 August - 1 September), yoga trainer and pedagogue Emina Damnjanovic (photo right) of Arts of Yoga will be the teacher at the special children's yoga holiday weeks at the Fairy Tent (Feenzelt) at Kolariks Praterfee at the Prater in Vienna. Children between 6 and 11 years will experience through the observation of the flora and fauna of the Prater forest the own senses for balancing body and mind actively. Attention workouts and trainings for handling situations of conflicts, stress or anxiety are main focuses of the children's yoga days which are accompanied by a consciously tasting of food and beverages. The 'Kinder Yoga Ferienwoche' was created to prepare children for school. Each children's yoga day starts at 9:00; child care until 17:00 is possible (details at yogaimprater.at). more beautyme>