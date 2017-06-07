7 June 2017



Summer workout plan by sports service myClubs (connects digitally 470 destinations): yoga, swimming,...

The sports service myClubs started 2015 in Vienna and connects in the meanwhile via website and app (iTunes, Google Play) 300 Austrian and 170 Swiss in- and outdoor destinations in 12 cities for various activities like climbing, riding, stand-up paddling to cross-fit, boxing, dancing or classical fitness trainings. The prices are affordable and vary after package; each of them allows the individual selection of clubs (in Austria in Vienna, Linz, Graz, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Klagenfurt; in Switzerland in Zurich, Bern, Basel, Geneva, Lausanne, Winterthur) during a month or through the year.

myClubs sent a workout plan as inspiration for hot summer days. It mirrors literally the concept of 'myClubs' which bases on the idea to select individually various sports activities from the digitally connected network of diverse clubs .

Monday at 6:30: 'Yoga' in the morning for starting into the new week with a balanced mind and body.

Wednesday 20:00: 'Outdoor Bootcamp' - training for muscle power and endurance.

Thursday 18:00: 'Swimming' is a classical cardio training and benefits the circulation, strengthens the connective tissue and the muscles with positive effects on the skin and a healthy posture.



Friday 20:00: 'Beach volleyball, tennis or golf' with friends.

Saturday 11:00: 'Stand-up paddling' trains muscles and the sense of balance.

In Vienna for example, users can mix their own plan currently out of 27 categories containing sports disciplines practiced at 177 network partners. One of the categories is 'Exclusive for Women' and lists clubs for self-defense & martial arts, yoga as well as pregnancy and mothers of newborns activities.

