27 August 2017



Wash bags with 19th/early 20th century inspired prints by British stationery and gift brand 'Chase and Wonder' 'Chase and Wonder' (founded in 2010 by the married designer couple Faye and David Aspinall) creates graphics inspired by 19th/early 20th century esthetics for screen prints (in limited editions), wrapping paper, greeting cards, covers of note books or gifts such as purses or wash bags. At the client list can be found names like Liberty of London, Harrods, V&A or Paul Smith. New at the gift collection are the two wash bags on view on this page: both are hand screen printed and produced by a small sewer team in England. The 'Flower Lady' wash bag shows the face of a woman with flower crown; the 'Manners Maketh Man' wash bag (picture right), a gentleman gorilla with pipe, bowler hat and walking stick umbrella.



Photos: Chase and Wonder.









