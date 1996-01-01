8 February 2017



La Prairie 'The Art of Beauty' concept extended with new partners hotel Zhero in Ischgl/Kappl and Art Basel/Basel 'The Art of Beauty' means at La Prairie high quality of skin care products which are developed by scientists over years at own laboratories and 'The Art of Beauty' is the title of spa beauty treatments with focus on face, body skin regeneration with the label's care products containing special ingredients like caviar and relaxation through massages at luxury hotels such as at hotel Sacher in Vienna or hotel Zhero (member of Design Hotels ) in Ischgl/Kappl in Tyrol. In 2012, hotel Zhero was founded by Jens Liebhauser who is active in the hotel business as well as in store, interior and furniture design. fig.: View at the spa area with swimming pool and recreation lounge with sculptural lightning arrangement, seats, chimney and natural stone wall at design hotel 'Zhero' in Kappl, Ischgl in Tyrol. Photo: © soenne.com. The latest news by La Prairie concern the extension of 'The Art of Beauty' concept into the artworld with the new partner Art Basel for the next international art fair in Basel (Switzerland) where the beauty brand will open an own product and treatment corner at the VIP lounge in June. Additionally, the brand will collaborate with a group of artists for the presentation of innovation in art and science on occasion of this year's 30th anniversary of La Prairie's 'Skin Caviar' line. The names of the artists aren't public yet.





