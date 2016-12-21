21 December 2016



ISPO Munich Health & Fitness spotlight in February 2017: Women in sport and the influence of social media Special spotlight of the next ISPO Munich show (5 - 8 February 2017) are 'Women in Sport' and the exploration of the influence of social media on the new self-image of women who are in many cases fitter (healthier) and better trained than females of former generations. Therefore, ISPO invited experts from the fitness and social media scene to the ' Health & Fitness ' stage (hall B4) such as the outdoor coaches Marleen Schumacher and Svenja Sörensen of Greenbodycamp or former professional athlete Marie-Luise Klietz who appears online under the name fitmedmary - 'fit' and 'med' reference the combination of fitness and medicine for the training developed by the prospective physician. ISPO personalizes the 'Health & Fitness' stage not only for the mentioned spotlight theme 'Women in Sport'; training techniques and nutrition tips will be presented through the duration of the 4-days show by professionals from the distinctive fields such as by yoga teacher Patrick Broome who coaches also the German National Football Team. (The list of events is published on ispo.com.) The 'Health & Fitness' show at hall B4 will be thematically accompanied by the 'Body & Mind Village' at hall B2 (fitness- and wellness-clothing) and the exhibition of wearables such as tracking bracelets or sport shoes with sensors at 'ISPO Brandnew Village' (hall B5). fig.: Insight into ISPO Munich. Photo: (C) Frommel fotodesign (frommel.de).

