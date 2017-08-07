7 August 2017



Londontown A/W 2017 nail colors are inspired by the nature and people's activities at Hyde Park, London In September, Londontown will release the new nail colors Autumn/Winter 2017 as homage to Hyde Park, London . The label was founded in 2012 inspired by the founder's garden in England and the family's botanical recipe for curing and coloring nails ( history ). Even the upcoming collection is derived from a nature experience. It consists of four tones which tell a romantic autumn/winter story about the experience of the nature and people's activities at Hyde Park. fig. from left: 'Silver Birch' captures the morning haze over the grass of Hyde Park. The impression of the grass' green is re-interpreted as 'Star Moss' nail lacquer. Londontown added the 'Black Thorn' to the range. The mystical lilac-black color references an elegant horse galloping through the park. And the fourth color, the antique pink 'Bell Flower' pays tribute to London's tea culture how it's celebrated in the afternoon at The Savoy nearby the park.

