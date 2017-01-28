28 January 2017



Bundy Bundy's hairstyling for the Vienna Opera Ball debutants' heads with Swarovski tiara by Karl Lagerfeld The Vienna Opera Ball is also known under the name 'State Ball'. It happens each year at the Vienna State Opera; in 2017 on 23 February. Such as the unofficial name suggests, it's the country's most important ball event - and this since many seasons and decades. Reports about the Vienna Opera Ball with around 5.000 guests fill the printed pages of magazines, daily newspapers and several hours on TV with material from the ballet performance (preview 2017) and dance floor, interviews with men and women known from politics, business, culture and society with side-views at the corridors and loges. Numerous articles, videos, posts, instagram pictures,... which appear online can be found easily by using hashtags like #WienerOpernball or #ViennaOperaBall. Some weeks before the event happens, the Vienna Opera Ball appears to become more glam-elegant than in the years before. Reasons for this impression are - amongst others - press releases such as the one about the Grace Kelly-like up-do hairstyle by the artistic team of the Austrian hair salon chain 'Bundy Bundy' for the debutants' heads with Swarovski tiara by Karl Lagerfeld. Bundy Bundy is the first ever official hairstyling partner of the Vienna Opera Ball. At the event on 23 February, guests can visit in case of styling or hair emergencies the Bundy Bundy corner at the State Opera. fig. from left: Georg Bundy of the family owned hair salon chain Bundy Bundy.

In the middle: Model Hanna Gumpinger wears the up-do hairstyle of the debutants of the Vienna Opera Ball 2017. Creative Director of Bundy Bundy artistic team Gerhard Kopfer (not on view at the image) was inspired by the glamorous, elegant style of Grace Kelly. The up-do hairstyling is created to match the Swarovski crown by Karl Lagerfeld perfectly.

At the image right: Maria Großbauer is the organizer of the Vienna Opera Ball 2017. It's the first time that Großbauer manages the event.

Photo: (C) Wiener Staatsoper / Ashley Taylor.





