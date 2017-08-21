21 August 2017



Fashionoffice fragrance tip: sunny fresh 'Californian Poppy' by Atkinsons

The new eau de toilette 'Californian Poppy' by Atkinsons is a good choice for starting the day after the home spa morning routine! The scent's character can be described as full of optimism and zest for life.

When the body is scrubbed (preferably with a salt scrub such as the 'Salt Scrub Lemon Grass' by Tromborg), moistured (with a light texture like the body milk 'Lait Corporel' with citrus essences by Biotherm), the hair is washed (with a coconut oil shampoo such as Kiehl's 'Amino Acid Shampoo'), and all the other cleansing and care routines are finished, the new eau de toilette 'Californian Poppy' fits like a solar crown.