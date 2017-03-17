17 March 2017



Vienna Insight: Marionnaud invited to a beauty tour Yesterday, Marionnaud invited to a special beauty tour at the hall of Labstelle at Wollzeile in the 1st district of Vienna. The hall of Labstelle is currently one of the favorite places for press presentations by international and national labels. Marionnaud used the architecture of the hall for a circuit where the rally went along skin care and cosmetics which arrived this month at the retailer's stores or will be available soon such as nude colored nail polish by Ciaté London. Fashionoffice asked Ciaté London about the nail trends of this Spring/Summer: pastel colors like the fresh 'Pepperminty' from the latest innovation of Ciaté, the 'Gelology' line. The texture lasts longer on the nails and is equipped with special gloss effect. The label was founded by Charlotte Knight in 2009. The extensive treatment line appears like a fitness therapy for longer and stronger nails. One of the products is actually named 'Nail Gym'. Since early March at Marionnaud available is the 'Magnetight' mask by US label Dr. Brandt. It's easy to apply the purifying formula and it's funny to take it off with a magnet. After the 'Magnetight' mask is removed from the face, a soft fluid-like layer is left on the skin and smoothes it; day or night care can be applied over it. Entertaining also the booth of Givenchy where a makeup artist introduced into the new lip color range (24 tones) of the 'Rouge Interdit' lipstick. Additionally, the artist contributed some tips and selected the best fitting color individually. At the booth's selfie-photo-studio, testers had the option to capture the professionally colored lips by themselves with their phones. The first impression at Baija Paris: fruit and flower marmalade scents! Baija presented delicious body scrubs, creams and oils of three lines; on view at the image, the Moana line which is inspired by a travel over the sea to a magical island. The brush set is from Marionnaud's own makeup line. For this year's Mother's Day, the beauty retailer has chosen the theme 'Safari Chic'. Not on view on this page are the makeup products for lips and eyes. The makeup and brush set will be available from mid-April. (This is only a small selection of products to provide an insight into the beauty tour at Marionnaud's press conference.)





