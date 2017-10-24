24 October 2017



Sculptor & fashion jewelry creator Robert Lee Morris dressed favorite MAC Cosmetics items in black & gold Wearing art is the motto of US sculptor and fashion jeweler Robert Lee Morris who started with art-jewelry and continued this approach by applying his nature inspired organic art to fashion jewelry. Robert Lee Morris collaborated with Geoffrey Beene, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Karl Lagerfeld, or Donna Karan and this season with MAC Cosmetics for the packaging of some of the brand's most requested products. The collaboration was announced several days ago on Instagram with the note 'Coming soon'. Now more details are available. In Austria, the limited edition of the 'M∙A∙C Robert Lee Morris' range of lipsticks, powder, brushes,... in Robert Lee Morris' signature pleated matte gold style will be released on 26 October exclusively at Marionnaud at the Viennese department store Steffl and at www.maccosmetics.at.





